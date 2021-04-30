Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,494.50, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

