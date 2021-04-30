Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 2.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,017. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

