Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.04 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,297. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $293.28. The company has a market cap of $184.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.