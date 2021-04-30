Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 1.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,277,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of BAH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.