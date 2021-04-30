Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Western Digital worth $13,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 568,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,789,000 after acquiring an additional 176,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.24.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.