Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 34.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 25.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 2.5% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

WDC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.41. 297,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.87 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

