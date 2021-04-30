Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Mizuho

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 568,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

