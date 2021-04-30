Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.13, but opened at $74.00. Western Digital shares last traded at $73.63, with a volume of 142,293 shares traded.

The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -86.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

