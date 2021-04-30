Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

WES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WES traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. 65,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,952. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

