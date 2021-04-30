Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

NYSE WAB traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $86.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

