Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to report sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $9.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $153,283,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,936,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $5,985,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $5,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $97.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

