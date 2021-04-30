Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend payment by 83.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:WHG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $152.35 million, a PE ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

