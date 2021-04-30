Westwood Management Corp IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 8.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $100,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 594.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,029,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $303,269,000 after purchasing an additional 225,420 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock opened at $329.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $938.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.53. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $198.76 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.54.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.