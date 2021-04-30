WeTrust Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $161.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $161.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00065646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00759701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00094178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,310.22 or 0.07485875 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

