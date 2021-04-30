WEX (NYSE:WEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WEX (NYSE:WEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

WEX stock traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.21. 674,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,109. WEX has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,202.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

