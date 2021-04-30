Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.77. 11,942,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

