Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.50. 60,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,576,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

