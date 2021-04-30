Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $19,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 116.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total transaction of $8,845,681.36. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,757 shares of company stock valued at $42,438,239. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WHR opened at $238.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $246.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

