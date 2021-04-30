White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) is Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up approximately 7.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.76% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $26,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $2,011,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 383.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 46.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $11.41 on Friday, hitting $1,165.00. The company had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,439. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,165.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,055.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $752.10 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

