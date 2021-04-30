WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00003084 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $15.33 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00040070 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026839 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009767 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 921,196,320 coins and its circulating supply is 721,196,319 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

