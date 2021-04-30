WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

