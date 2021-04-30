Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,638 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in RPM International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Shares of RPM opened at $94.65 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.