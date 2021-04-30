Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 7,172 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $59,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $185.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day moving average of $169.02. The company has a market capitalization of $336.42 billion, a PE ratio of -116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

