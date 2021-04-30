Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 9,315 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

