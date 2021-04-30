Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Otter Tail worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 18.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

