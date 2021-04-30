Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.12% of Progress Software worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

PRGS stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

