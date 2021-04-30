Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 790,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,940,000 after purchasing an additional 341,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $123.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several analysts have commented on SPG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

