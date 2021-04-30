Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 755 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

