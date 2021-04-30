William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $72.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

