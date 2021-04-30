William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SP Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of SP stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

