William Blair Comments on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.04. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.31) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRSP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP opened at $131.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average of $136.09. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.