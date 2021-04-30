William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

SIX stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

