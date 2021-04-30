William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $16.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.23.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $234.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.23 and a 200-day moving average of $236.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.