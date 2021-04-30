WINk (WIN) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 184% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00027658 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018970 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.04 or 0.01168578 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

