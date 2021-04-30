WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WETF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 43,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

WETF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.