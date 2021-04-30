Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Shares Down 5.1%

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 12,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 19,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

