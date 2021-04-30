WOM Protocol (WOM) Market Cap Tops $25.48 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $25.48 million and $3.29 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00066419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00771432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00095336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00041664 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

