Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 2,897 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. 881,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,396,840. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

