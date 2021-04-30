Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,747 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 1.5% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. 577,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,817,281. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.