Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $1.88 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 1.2% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CARR shares. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 62,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,688. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.