Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $2.33 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.11. 817,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,607,379. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

