Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $2.50 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.09. 265,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,018,648. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.77.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

