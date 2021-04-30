Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the quarter. Boise Cascade comprises approximately 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Boise Cascade worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

BCC stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

