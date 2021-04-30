Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 38,990 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000.

IWL stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.06. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,105. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.68. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $100.61.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

