Woodcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $127,492.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $899,439.59 and approximately $127,492.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,999.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.64 or 0.04785587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,008.60 or 0.01738968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.17 or 0.00470978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.59 or 0.00723438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.72 or 0.00561584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00063994 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.62 or 0.00423483 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

