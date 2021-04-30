Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.17. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,941. Woodward has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $240,713.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $588,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

