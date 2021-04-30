Wootrade Market Capitalization Tops $363.71 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Wootrade has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $363.71 million and approximately $29.98 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wootrade coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00066234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00072380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.71 or 0.00769518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00095455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00041833 BTC.

Wootrade Coin Profile

Wootrade is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 coins and its circulating supply is 376,235,705 coins. Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

