Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for approximately 3.9% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Workday by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Workday by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.66. 92,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,745. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of -136.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.04.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.