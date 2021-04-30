World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) were down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.16. Approximately 4,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 400,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $1,752,379.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth $426,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 7,858.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in World Fuel Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 62,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

