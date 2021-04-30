WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,090 Price Target at UBS Group

WPP (LON:WPP) has been given a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.91) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on WPP from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 977.20 ($12.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 534.60 ($6.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,000.01 ($13.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 940.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 814.63.

In other news, insider John Rogers sold 79,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90), for a total value of £724,381.65 ($946,409.26). Also, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,070 ($11,850.01).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

